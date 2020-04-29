For the 1st time since June 2019 Azerbaijan fires mortars, Artsakh sufferes no losses

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops fired 60 mm mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions in Martuni section at 15:00 and 17:25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the Artsakh units suffered no losses as a result of the shelling.

The adversary was silenced following the retaliation of the Armenian side.

‘’We want to note that this is the first mortar shelling by Azerbaijani side since June, 2019. At the same time it should be added that other ceasefire violation cases took place from other firearms.

At this moment the situation is calm on the front line. The front line units of the Defense Army continue to confidently carry out their military duty'', reads the statement.

