Armenia plans to organize 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide 

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to hold the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide this year, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a press conference on April 21.

''We plan to hold the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide this year. This is already a permanent platform for consolidating the expertise potential of the international community and working and developing the tool kits that foster the implementation of preventive measures of genocides at national and international levels'', Mnatsakanyan said.

On April 24 the Armenian Genocide Memorial will be closed for all visitors aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Other events are planned to take place to pay homage to the memory of the victims of the genocide.

State of emergency has been prolonged until May 14. Strict limitations on people's movement has been imposed.

