Earthquake on Georgia-Russia border also felt in Armenia’s Lori province
12:55, 21 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations reported that on April 21, at 10:08 local time, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Georgia-Russia border zone.
The epicenter was on the Georgia-Russia border zone, 32 km south-east from the Georgian city of Telavi.
The tremor measured magnitude 5-6 points at the epicenter area.
The quake was also felt in Armenia, in particular in Shnogh village and Alaverdi town of Lori province, with magnitude 2-3 points.
Reported by Lilit Demuryan
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
