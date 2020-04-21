Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Earthquake on Georgia-Russia border also felt in Armenia’s Lori province

Earthquake on Georgia-Russia border also felt in Armenia’s Lori province

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations reported that on April 21, at 10:08 local time, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Georgia-Russia border zone.

The epicenter was on the Georgia-Russia border zone, 32 km south-east from the Georgian city of Telavi.

The tremor measured magnitude 5-6 points at the epicenter area.

The quake was also felt in Armenia, in particular in Shnogh village and Alaverdi town of Lori province, with magnitude 2-3 points.

Reported by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration