Earthquake on Georgia-Russia border also felt in Armenia’s Lori province

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations reported that on April 21, at 10:08 local time, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Georgia-Russia border zone.

The epicenter was on the Georgia-Russia border zone, 32 km south-east from the Georgian city of Telavi.

The tremor measured magnitude 5-6 points at the epicenter area.

The quake was also felt in Armenia, in particular in Shnogh village and Alaverdi town of Lori province, with magnitude 2-3 points.

Reported by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan