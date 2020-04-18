Nearly 1000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Ukraine

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. 978 medics have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine, RIA Novosit reports.

Ukraine’s healthcare minister Maksym Stepanov informed that according to the latest data the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 5,106. 133 people have died, 275 patients have recovered.

“Since the outbreak of the virus 332 children and 978 healthcare workers have been infected”, the minister said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan