Armenia lifts coronavirus media coverage restrictions

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has lifted the coronavirus-related media coverage restrictions, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said at the Cabinet meeting when the government decided to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days.

The restrictions were imposed in mid-March during the state of emergency and required the press to cite official information while covering the coronavirus situation amid the emergency in order not to cause panic by circulating unconfirmed or false information.

Now when the restrictions are lifted, the government will however monitor the publications and in the event of noticing risks the decision will be reinstated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan