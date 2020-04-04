European Stocks - 03-04-20
MOSCOW, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 3 April:
“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 0.47% to 9525.77 points, French CAC 40 is down by 1.57% to 4154.58 points, British FTSE is down by 1.18% to 5415.50 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.53% to 1049.88 points.
- 12:31 ANCA calls on US Secretary of State to reprogram $25 million in Armenia aid to fight COVID-19
- 11:08 Coronavirus cases reach 770 in Armenia
- 10:14 European Stocks - 03-04-20
- 10:13 US stocks down - 03-04-20
- 10:13 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-04-20
- 10:12 Oil Prices Up - 03-04-20
- 04.03-22:41 Serj Tankian’s account was hacked: he didn’t share any Azerbaijani tweet
- 04.03-20:47 By disseminating disinformation Azerbaijan covers up violations of ceasefire – MFA
- 04.03-19:37 70 countries join call for global ceasefire
- 04.03-18:59 Over 864 million AMD donated to anti-coronavirus efforts in Armenia
- 04.03-17:52 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-04-20
- 04.03-17:51 Asian Stocks - 03-04-20
- 04.03-17:00 COVID-19 updates: Spain surpasses Italy in most confirmed cases
- 04.03-16:50 Two staffers of Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia infected with coronavirus
- 04.03-16:07 Armenian parliament allocates 500,000,000 drams from annual budget for coronavirus response
- 04.03-15:31 Mexico temporarily stops brewing Corona beer
- 04.03-15:28 Armen Haykyants appointed acting member of Supreme Judicial Council
- 04.03-15:08 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani reports on opening gunfire
- 04.03-15:01 Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery: Reuters
- 04.03-14:34 Armenian President discusses COVID-19 pandemic with UNCTAD’s Director of Investment and Enterprise
- 04.03-14:29 2,715 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran in one day
- 04.03-13:29 Armenian minister sure despite crisis economic activity will be restored quickly
- 04.03-13:23 Pashinyan gets acquainted with repair works of lung ventilation devices
- 04.03-12:37 Yerevan deploys bus fleet exclusively for transporting health workers
- 04.03-12:19 Soldier dies in Artsakh
21:39, 03.30.2020
Viewed 4159 times Azerbaijani soldiers open fire at civilian facilities, injuring a child
17:03, 03.28.2020
Viewed 3585 times Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan hopes they will have result from trial of COVID-19 vaccine in spring
03:29, 03.29.2020
Viewed 3012 times Armenia records 2nd and 3rd COVID-19 deaths
10:04, 03.28.2020
Viewed 2369 times Coronavirus cases reach 372 in Armenia
12:15, 03.28.2020
Viewed 2363 times Armenian President holds phone talk with Lord Ara Darzi and academician Aramayis Kamalov