European Stocks - 03-04-20

MOSCOW, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 3 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 0.47% to 9525.77 points, French CAC 40 is down by 1.57% to 4154.58 points, British FTSE is down by 1.18% to 5415.50 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.53% to 1049.88 points.