Yerevan’s Nork Infectious Diseases hospital capacity increased with 42 new wards

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The capacity of the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yerevan has been increased with 42 wards as construction workers have completed installing the modular section of the clinic.

The Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital is currently one of the many facilities in the country treating coronavirus patients only.

Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said the construction of the module was completed in 10 days.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





