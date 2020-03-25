Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

More than 60 passengers to arrive to Armenia from Ukraine on charter flight

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. 62 passengers are being flown in to Armenia from Ukraine on board a charter flight operated by the Ukrainian SkyUp Airline, Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seiranian said on social media.

He said the number of passengers is preliminary and that the vast majority of them are Armenian nationals. “It is planned that around 95 people will depart Yerevan to Kiev on the same aircraft,” he said.

 Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





