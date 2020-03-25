UPDATED: Coronavirus cases reach 265 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia as of March 25, 10:00, the healthcare ministry’s National Center for Disease Control said.

Thus, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Armenia has reached 265.

1,315 people tested negative.

UPDATE: The ministry of healthcare informed that there has been inaccuracy in the number of confirmed cases in the initial statement: the number of infected people is 265, not 266.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Starting March 24, 23:59, the free movement of people is also restricted across Armenia until March 31, 23:59.

So far, 16 patients have recovered.

