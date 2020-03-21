Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

34-year-old Armenian-American US citizen dies from novel coronavirus complications in California

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-American man who died March 19 in Pasadena, California was a US citizen.  “The deceased young man was an ethnic Armenian US citizen,” foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

Jeffrey Ghazarian, 34, died Thursday morning at a Pasadena hospital after spending 5 days on mechanical ventilation. He was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus days ago, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, the man was a high-risk patient due to a history of asthma and frequent bronchitis as a child. He also had undergone surgery for testicular cancer back in 2016.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





