34-year-old Armenian-American US citizen dies from novel coronavirus complications in California

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-American man who died March 19 in Pasadena, California was a US citizen. “The deceased young man was an ethnic Armenian US citizen,” foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

Jeffrey Ghazarian, 34, died Thursday morning at a Pasadena hospital after spending 5 days on mechanical ventilation. He was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus days ago, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, the man was a high-risk patient due to a history of asthma and frequent bronchitis as a child. He also had undergone surgery for testicular cancer back in 2016.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan