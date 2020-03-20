PM Pashinyan convenes consultation on economic anti-crisis measures

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan convened a consultation on March 20 to discuss economic anti-crisis measures conditioned by the situation resulted by coronavirus pandemic.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, PM Pashinyan noted that their works will be divided into 3 main directions - urgent economic measures, urgent social measures and strategic economic measures.

Expressing confidence that Armenia will be able to find new economic prospects after this situation, Pashinyan said, ‘’In this stage our task should be not only supporting our businessmen and raising the competitiveness of our economy, but making it visible for the world that after overcoming the crisis Armenia is one of the best countries in the world for doing business. This will definitely be not an easy task but I am confident we will be able to carry it our’’, PM Pashinyan said, once again emphasizing that Armenia must overcome the crisis, becoming stronger and economically more competitive.

Referring to the program of social assistance, PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of making targeted assistance, so as people who really need the assistance can get it.

‘’Today we will discuss our activities in the sphere of agriculture and there are already some preliminary understandings of our future activities’’, Pashinyan said, adding that after public discussions they will become decisions of the Government.

The anti-crisis measures in the sphere of agriculture were discussed at the consultation. The possible mechanisms and tools for assisting farmers and agricultural corporatives were discussed, including the possibility of micro-credits.

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan presented some economic indexes, showing the impact of coronavirus on a number of separate spheres. Referring to the idea of tax holiday, PM Pashinyan noted that the Government will not give a tax holiday. ‘’People must be ready to pay their taxes and considering the crisis situation, the Government will also take measures to help the citizens pay the taxes’’, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan