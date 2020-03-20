Russia starts testing vaccine against novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has launched tests of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reports TASS.

“In Russia in order to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector of Rospotrebnadzor has swiftly developed prototypes of vaccines based on six various technological platforms”, the sanitary watchdog said.

Experts have managed to create vaccines based on broadly used recombinant viral vectors of flu.

“When new vaccines are developed in modern biology it is necessary to carry out in vivo tests on sensitive laboratory animals”, Rospotrebnadzor said.

These tests are aimed at defining the most effective dose, its frequency and the methods of application.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.