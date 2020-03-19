Sinanyan doesn’t rule out Diaspora’s assistance to Armenia to prevent coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan doesn’t rule out the Diaspora’s support to Armenia to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“This crisis is not only in Armenia, at this moment the whole world is in crisis. Our compatriots living abroad are also a victim of this crisis in some sense. This is not the moment that we can really expect that thousands of Diaspora-Armenians will gather and send money here. But I don’t rule out that, maybe this will happen, but at this moment people are engaged in their problems”, Sinanyan told reporters, asked whether the Diaspora will also donate money to the account number opened for battling the coronavirus in Armenia.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 122, one patient has recovered. An account number has been opened at the Central Treasury aimed at assisting the healthcare ministry to fight against COVID-19.