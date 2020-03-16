Yerevan citizens give round of applause from their windows to hero medics fighting pandemic

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Citizens in Yerevan have come together to pay homage to doctors in Armenia and around the world who are the frontline soldiers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An online flashmob was organized for citizens to give a round of applause and cheers from their windows for the medics at 21:00, March 15.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Armenia reached 30, with one patient having recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan