One of COVID-19 cases in Armenia reported at manufacturing company in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. One of the 30 confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has been reported in one of Yerevan’s manufacturing companies, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

“One of the coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday was reported in one of the manufacturing enterprises in Yerevan, and during the night actions were taken among the workers of this company to find out the circle of direct contacts in order to isolate them”, the PM said, adding that the isolation works have been and will be carried out.

Number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30, one patient has recovered.

