Child infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia, classmates and teachers quarantined

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. One of the novel coronavirus cases confirmed on March 14th was diagnosed in a school-aged child, the healthcare ministry revealed on March 15.

“The child is hospitalized, the child’s direct contacts in the school, classmates and teachers, are being quarantined”, the ministry said.

As of March 15th, there are 20 novel coronavirus cases in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





