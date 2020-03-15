Minister of Healthcare calls for suspending church masses

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan has called on the church and citizens to avoid organizing masses to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Honestly I don’t know what the religious organizations in our country have decided about continuing or suspending their rituals, but I would like to remind that at least in South Korea and our neighboring Iran the novel coronavirus outbreak began due to religious ceremonies. Therefore, I am calling upon our citizens and all religious organizations to avoid mass rituals, cancel them until the epidemic danger is completely eliminated. Public health is above all”, Torosyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan