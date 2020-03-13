Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Donald Trump declares state of emergency to defeat coronavirus

Donald Trump declares state of emergency to defeat coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national state of emergency as a result of the spread of coronavirus. ARMENPRESS reports, citing ''Vedomosti’’, he has tasked to open emergency centers in each State, while the hospitals should develop and exercise an action plan for emergency situations.

By March 13 coronavirus confirmed cases in the USA reached 1629 with 41 fatality cases.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration