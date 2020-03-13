Donald Trump declares state of emergency to defeat coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national state of emergency as a result of the spread of coronavirus. ARMENPRESS reports, citing ''Vedomosti’’, he has tasked to open emergency centers in each State, while the hospitals should develop and exercise an action plan for emergency situations.

By March 13 coronavirus confirmed cases in the USA reached 1629 with 41 fatality cases.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan