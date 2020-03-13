Small productions of face masks start operating in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. A very small local production of face masks has already started in Armenia, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters today.

“There are some price changes of face masks as they were purchased from various sources and at different prices. But the economic entities inform us that there is a tendency in the decline of prices. There is also an offer for sale from China. We also received new batch of masks. Very small local productions of face masks have already started in Armenia”, he said, adding that the price of face masks is nearly 200 drams.

Gevorgyan assured that if there is a need to acquire face masks, the state will ensure that.

Gegham Gevorgyan said by calculating the current numbers and demand, they see that the problem of face masks is not so serious. Commenting on the question that pharmacies sell masks to one person at limited amount, he said the economic entities have talked to them on this matter. “If they sell at unlimited amount, they may not be able to ensure the daily physical volume”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan