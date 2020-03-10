Armenian nationals in Greece advised to contact embassy due to coronavirus situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian nationals who are currently in Greece are advised to contact the Armenian Embassy amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

“We call on Armenian citizens to provide information by sending their name, surname, residence address/region, city, address/ phone number at [email protected]”, the embassy said, adding that “providing such information doesn’t lead to any kind of obligations”.

The embassy can also be reached at +30 2106831130 (extension 207).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan