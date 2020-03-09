Syrian-Armenian legislator Nora Arissian awarded by Culture Minister al-Ahmad for contributions

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Culture of Syria has awarded Member of Parliament Nora Arissian for her contribution in developing the culture of the Arab Republic.

Arissian is a Syrian-Armenian historian and translator serving as Member of Parliament of Syria since 2016. She is the Chair of the Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The awarding ceremony took place on March 8th at the National Opera House in Damascus within the framework of the inauguration of a cultural festival.

Minister of Culture Mohammad al-Ahmad bestowed the awards. A number of other figures were also awarded.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan