French political scientist’s prediction and Azerbaijan’s sabotage infiltration attempt

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The article titled “Erdogan pushes Aliyev to attack Artsakh: French political scientist” published recently in the Russian Realist news agency seems to be coming true.

French political scientist Marcel Pierre said in the article that in line with the Turkish operations in Syria President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also trying to deteriorate the situation in South Caucasus, prompting Azerbaijan to re-launch the military operations in Artsakh, which in its turn will allow him to sit around a negotiation table both with Russia and the OSCE member states.

Today early in the morning the subversive incursion attempt launched by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of an Armenian military position once again confirms the truth of thoughts voiced in the article that Baku is serving Ankara’s policy to destabilize the situation in South Caucasus.

Although the Azerbaijani attempt resulted in failure thanks to the literate operations of the Armenian forces, and the adversary was pushed back by suffering losses, the analysis show that that military “tour” of the adversary has been preceded by an active information outflow. For several days the Azerbaijani media outlets were reporting about the shelling of the Azerbaijani positions. In order to hide their aggressive actions today as well the Azerbaijani media continued spreading fake information according to which the Armenian side has violated the ceasefire regime.

One should not ignore the fact that recently Erdogan visited Azerbaijan, and as some sources report, and the leaders of the two brotherly states reached an agreement on artificially escalating the situation in the region for the benefit of Turkey.

The aforementioned clearly proves that today’s sabotage operation was a planned move under specific political interests.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan