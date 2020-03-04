FM presents Armenia’s position on settlement of Syrian crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is confident that the Syrian crisis must be solved through the inner-Syrian broad dialogue, taking into account the interests of all groups living there, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, in response to the question of opposition Prosperous Armenia faction secretary Arman Abovyan.

“Armenia supports the Syrian people’s right to determine their own fate. We are confident that the Syrian crisis should be solved through the inner-Syrian broad dialogue, by taking into account the interests of all groups, including ethnic and religious minorities living in Syria”, the FM said.

