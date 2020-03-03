Athena Manoukian’s Chains on You getting “revamped” for Eurovision

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Athena Manoukian’s Chains on You is getting revamped after winning the Armenian national selection for the Eurovision 2020 Song Contest, according to Eurovoix.

According to the report the production team of Manoukian are currently “revamping the backing track for the song and incorporating stronger Armenian instrumentation”.

Eurovision 2020 will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands from May 12th to May 16th.

“I wanted to create a hit that would represent my strong personality. Me and my producer worked a lot on it. I wrote the lyrics in a bus when I was traveling. The meaning of the song is very important, many don’t realize it initially. The song is about the treasures of people, about diamonds – talent, gift, that belong only to us. Sometimes they try to take these diamonds away from us. I want to say, that these diamonds can shine only with us, because they belong to us”, Manoukian said about her song in an interview with ARMENPRESS before winning the national selection.

