Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Athena Manoukian’s Chains on You getting “revamped” for Eurovision

Athena Manoukian’s Chains on You getting “revamped” for Eurovision

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Athena Manoukian’s Chains on You is getting revamped after winning the Armenian national selection for the Eurovision 2020 Song Contest, according to Eurovoix.

According to the report the production team of Manoukian are currently “revamping the backing track for the song and incorporating stronger Armenian instrumentation”.

 Eurovision 2020 will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands from May 12th to May 16th.

“I wanted to create a hit that would represent my strong personality. Me and my producer worked a lot on it. I wrote the lyrics in a bus when I was traveling. The meaning of the song is very important, many don’t realize it initially. The song is about the treasures of people, about diamonds – talent, gift, that belong only to us. Sometimes they try to take these diamonds away from us. I want to say, that these diamonds can shine only with us, because they belong to us”, Manoukian said about her song in an interview with ARMENPRESS before winning the national selection.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration