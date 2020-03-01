PM, Cabinet members commemorate 2008 unrest victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his family, Cabinet members and other government officials, paid tribute to the memory of the 2008 March 1 unrest victims today, on the 12th anniversary of the events. The PM laid a wreath near the Myasnikyan statue in central Yerevan.

A rally was scheduled to take place, but the mass gathering was cancelled after authorities confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in the country.

