Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

PM, Cabinet members commemorate 2008 unrest victims

PM, Cabinet members commemorate 2008 unrest victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his family, Cabinet members and other government officials, paid tribute to the memory of the 2008 March 1 unrest victims today, on the 12th anniversary of the events. The PM laid a wreath near the Myasnikyan statue in central Yerevan.

A rally was scheduled to take place, but the mass gathering was cancelled after authorities confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in the country.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration