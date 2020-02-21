Emir Kusturica, The No Smoking Orchestra to perform at 1st Lavash Day festival in Armenian village

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The village of Tsaghkunk in the province of Gegharkunik is getting geared up to host the first Lavash Day on August 1, a festival dedicated to the famous Armenian flatbread.

In 2014, "Lavash, the preparation, meaning and appearance of traditional bread as an expression of culture in Armenia" was inscribed in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Visitors during the festival will have the chance to see how cooks prepare the flatbread, and then taste it. Moreover, visitors can also have some hands-on participation in making lavash snacks.

A special gastro zone will feature a number of restaurants from Yerevan and elsewhere in the region who will offer Armenian culinary delights, and a wide range of dishes made from lavash.

The organizer, EVENTTOURA, said the visitors of the event can also visit the locals to taste the healthy village food.

The festival will also feature a special agro-product zone, where eco food will be presented. Another special section will be a fair-exhibition of the homemade foods, canned products, jams and other goods.

Organizers vow some really fun and entertaining time for visitors with the competitions “Most Good-Looking Lavash” and “Fastest Lavash Eating”.

EVENTTOURA revealed a surprise for the event: this year’s guest country is Serbia, and it will represent its national cuisine at the festival and present the preparation of the famous pogaca bread.

A concert program featuring DJs and different bands is also planned, with a very special surprise performance by Emir Kusturica and The No Smoking Orchestra.

And of course, what party without drinks……the very best of Armenian wines and brandy will be available, with a special presentation of vodka distillation. Parties for children are also expected.

Organizers plan to hold the Lavash Day festival annually, and each year a guest country will be invited to represent their national bread and cuisine.

