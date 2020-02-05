Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

21 countries send aid to coronavirus-hit China

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. 21 countries have provided aid to the coronavirus-hit China to help battle the spread of the disease, the Chinese foreign ministry said on February 5.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the countries have sent disease control and prevention measures.

Aid has been provided by South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Hungary, Belarus, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Algiers, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the UNICEF.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




