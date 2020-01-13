Number of flight destinations from Armenia to Europe greatly increases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Number of flight destinations from Armenia to Europe has greatly increased thanks to the changes and works done by the Civil Aviation Committee.

Tatevik Revazyan, chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told a press conference in Armenpress that previously there were 6-7 flights to Europe, but now the number of these regular flights reached 16-17.

“Very serious changes have taken place, we are expecting a major passenger flow to Armenia. If you noticed, international media recently started reporting about Armenia quite frequently. Airlines also carry out major works to advertise their directions”, she said, adding that the increase in number of flight destinations, the entry of low-cost airlines to Armenia is an opportunity for its citizens to travel to Europe via a direct flight and with affordable tickets. She noted that this is also an opportunity for a great tourism flow coming from abroad.

The Irish Ryanair airline is entering into the Armenian aviation market. The airline will operate the first flight on January 14, connecting Yerevan with Rome and Milan, and then will carry out a flight to Berlin in late March and from Gyumri to the German town of Memmingen.

Another low-cost airline, Wizz Air, will also start operating flights from Yerevan to Vienna and Vilnius in April.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan