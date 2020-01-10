US provides Ukraine with “important information” about flight PS752 crash

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The United States has provided important information to Ukraine about the Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crash, Ukrainian FM Vadym Pristaiko tweeted.

“Together with President Vladimir Zelensky we met with US representatives, particularly with Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien. We received important information which will be analyzed by our experts,” Pristaiko tweeted, adding that he expects a conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

