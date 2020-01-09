Zelensky orders all flags at half-staff as Ukraine mourns flight PS752 victims

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has signed an order declaring January 9th a day of mourning for the Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crash in Tehran.

All state flags across Ukraine will be lowered to half staff on January 9. Entertainment and concert shows will be cancelled on this day as well.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, en route from Tehran to Kiev, was carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians and crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan