Ukraine International Airlines suspends Iran flights after PS752 crash

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine International Airlines is suspending its flights to Iran for an unspecified period after its flight PS752 en route from Tehran to Kiev crashed after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board.

A representative of the airline also added that the crashed Boeing 737 had last underwent maintenance on January 6, and no problems were detected.

Iranian media earlier said the cause of the crash was technical.

