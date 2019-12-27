Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan charged

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan has been charged by the Special Investigations Service (SIS) under Paragraph 2, Article 308 (Abuse of power that has caused serious consequences), SIS spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan said.

On December 27, investigators were questioning Tovmasyan.

Earlier in October, authorities said they were probing an alleged crime committed by Tovmasyan during his tenure as Minister of Justice.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




