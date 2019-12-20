Investigators press criminal charges against 3 suspects in illegal adoption probe
11:52, 20 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Investigators have pressed criminal charges against three suspects in the ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal adoption scheme.
One of the suspects who is believed to be involved in the scheme is the director of a healthcare institution. Investigators have requested a court to issue an arrest warrant and remand the suspects in custody.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
