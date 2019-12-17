Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

President Sarkissian signs law on ratifying Armenia-China visa-free agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the law on ratifying the agreement on abolishing visa requirements between Armenia and China, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




