President Sarkissian hosts UNICEF Armenia team representatives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian hosted UNICEF Representative in Armenia Tanja Radocaj and a group of representatives of the UNICEF Armenia team, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the guests on the 25th anniversary of operation of UNICEF in Armenia and appreciated the work done by the team.

“UNICEF is a good example on how people, by uniting their efforts, can achieve good results”, the Armenian President said. “As UNICEF approved with its activity – if there is a will, love, concentration on a concrete issue, a lot is possible to achieve”.

UNICEF Representative in Armenia Tanja Radocaj thanked the President and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian for the support and agreed that children first of all need love and care for growing up healthy. “Our work is directed for this purpose. We attach importance to the children’s education, social protection, healthcare and are trying to assist both the government and the parents as much as possible to provide necessary care and equal conditions to the kids”, she said.

Tanja Radocaj stated that during these 25 years they recorded good results, but also highlighted implementing effective programs for the present and the future.

On behalf of the presidential institution and personally himself President Armen Sarkissian expressed readiness to assist UNICEF to successfully fulfill its mission.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan