President Sarkissian receives chairs of IEEE Computer Society and Synopsis Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received IEEE Computer Society President, Professor at the Bologna University Cecilia Metra and President of Synopsis Armenia Yervant Zorian, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the past and ongoing projects in Armenia in the IT field, as well as the current issues and challenges of programming and calculating systems.

President Sarkissian said Armenia can do more in the IT sector, given the existing potential. He expressed readiness to provide assistance for the projects implemented in the field and the innovative initiatives, adding that the future is linked with them.

IEEE Computer Society is a professional society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Its purpose and scope is "to advance the theory, practice, and application of computer and information processing science and technology" and the "professional standing of its members."

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan