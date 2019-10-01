19 items included in agenda of Eurasian Economic Union Yerevan summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 16 items are included in the agenda of the upcoming Supreme Council session of the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan.

3 items will be discussed in the narrow format meeting while the remaining 13 in the expanded format.

Issues related to the Eurasian Economic Forum, the presidency and staff of the Eurasian Economic Commission and customs tariffs of imports to EEU member states will be discussed at the narrow format session.

Items included in the expanded format meeting are the EEU 2018 budget performance, the EEU 2020 budget, the development concept of a single financial market in the EEU, a number of internal changes and the location of the next summit.

Leaders of all member states of EEU – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev will participate in the Yerevan summit.

Eurasian Economic Commission Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan will also take part.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will participate in the expanded format session as invited leaders of non-EEU states. President Igor Dodon of Moldova is participating by virtue of Moldova’s status of observer in the EEU.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan