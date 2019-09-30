Putin to have meetings with Pashinyan and Rouhani in Yerevan on October 1

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will have separate meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in Yerevan on October 1 within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union summit, the Kremlin said.

“Putin’s negotiations with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Iranian President Rouhani will take place within the framework of the event,” the Kremlin said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan