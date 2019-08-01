Russian MFA concerned over escalation of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Moscow is concerned over the escalation of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

''We are concerned over the escalation of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman was killed and there are injured from both sides’', she said in a briefing. According to Zakharova, the escalation contradicts to the recent agreement on preserving the cease-fire regime and the intention to reach a political settlement to the conflict.

''We think that future escalation is inadmissible and call on the opposing sides to demonstrate restraint, refrain from use of force and take measures aimed at stabilizing the situation'', Zakharova added.

On July 28 a soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces was killed in the north-eastern section of Armenia’s border, Defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook, while on July 27 the Azerbaijani side again violated the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of which a soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded in Tavush province.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan