Judge Davit Grigoryan’s powers suspended

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. On July 26 acting Prosecutor General of Armenia (Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan is on vacation) has filed a motion to the Supreme Judicial Council requesting to agree on launching a criminal proceeding against judge Davit Grigoryan under three episodes according to the part 1 of Article 314 of the Criminal Code (official forgery)”, the Supreme Judicial Council told Armenpress.

The SJC examined the motion, listened to both the deputy prosecutor general and the judge and ruled to approve the motion under the two episodes and reject it under the one.

Based on this, judge Davit Grigoryan’s powers have been suspended by law.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan