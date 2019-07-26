Secretary of Security Council highly appreciates level of Armenian-Iranian relations

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia highly appreciates the level of current relations between Armenia and Iran.

“The Armenian-Iranian relations are on a very high level. The historic, friendly ties between Armenia and Iran have constantly developed and today as well are exemplary. We never try to enter into the relations of other states, we are building our relations bilaterally. Of course, the other relations have a certain impact, but we do the utmost to avoid any impact”, he told reporters, commenting on the sanctions against Iran.

