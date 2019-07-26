Return of Armenian citizens from Egypt can be organized today – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian authorities are taking actions to return the citizens who were left in Egypt due to cancellation of flight: their return can be carried out today, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

“The Armenian Embassy in Egypt makes all efforts to organize the safe return of our citizens to the homeland as soon as possible. The Embassy is holding talks to organize the return today if possible”, she said.

Head of the office of the Armenian deputy prime minister Varag Siseryan also informed that several versions are being considered for the transfer of the Armenian citizens. “The solution of the issue is almost found. I would like to also inform that the Armenian government is ready to pay for the return of the citizens from Egypt to Armenia via a charter flight”, he said.

Nearly 100 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan.

