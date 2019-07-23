2 garbage trucks purchased by City Hall are already in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. 2 garbage trucks purchased by the Yerevan City Hall are already in place and will start operating during the week, spokesperson of the mayor of Yerevan Hakob Karapetyan said on Facebook.

“New garbage trucks are expected to arrive soon. Today, on July 23, the first batch of waste containers, nearly 400, will arrive in Armenia. The problem of waste will gradually mitigate. We again ask the citizens to understand the current situation created due to the inadequate behavior of waste management operator and be patient”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan