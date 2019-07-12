Armenian PM receives Amber Capital company representatives

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received CEO of Amber Capital LLP Joseph Oughourlian and head of the company’s Armenia Office Karen Arabyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress. Amber Capital is the founder of the first private mutual investment fund in Armenia. The official launch of the fund is expected to be held in Autumn 2019, in particular September-October.

The Armenian PM and the company representatives discussed issues relating to the cooperation, in particular the investment programs directions and prospective areas to be funded by the Fund.

Pashinyan said the government’s goal is to make Armenia’s economy competitive, transferring from raw material producing industry to reprocessing industry and boost production, IT, tourism, Hi-Tech industry which are priority areas for economic growth. The PM said according to the data of Eurostat, Armenia is leading in Europe in terms of the GDP growth rate in the first quarter of 2019, the evidence of which are the economy’s development dynamics and the positive expectations over the economic climate. He also highlighted the activity of the investment fund in terms of introducing corporate governance culture in Armenia and developing capital markets.

Joseph Oughourlian said the Amber Capital is interested in conducting activity in Armenia and is ready for mutually beneficial partnership.

The sides exchanged views on implementation of programs in small and medium business development, improvement of business climate, organization of educational programs for SME representatives, development of youth sport and on raising the transparency level of corporate governance.

