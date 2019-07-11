Extraordinary general meeting of judges begins in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary general meeting of judges of Armenia kicked off on July 11.

The General Assembly should elect 3 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from its staff.

The judges will elect 3 out of 11 candidates in a voting.

The Assembly may also discuss the letter of Judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan about the situation in the Court which he addressed to the General Assembly.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan