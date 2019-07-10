Yerevan subway restores operation

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan subway’s works restored by 19:00, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situation of Armenia.

Accident occurred in Armenia’s energy system on July 10. At first 5th energy block of Hrazdan TPP stopped working, later Yerevan TPP and smaller electricity producers stopped working. A working group will be set to examine the causes of the accident.

Electricity supply was suspended along the entire length of the subway due to power outage. In some parts the trains were left in the tunnels. Then, the power was partially restored, the trains approached the stations and all passengers were evacuated.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan