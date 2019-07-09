Armenian, Swedish FMs satisfied with cooperation in international organizations

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Mister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Sweden Margot Wallström met in Slovakia in the sidelines of the non formal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE member states.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors exchanged views on a number of issues on Armenian-Swedish agenda and reaffirmed their readiness to make practical steps to maximally expand it.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented to his Swedish counterpart the policy of the Government of Armenia aimed at fostering human rights, strengthening democratic institutions and judicial reforms.

The Armenian and Swedish FMs highly appreciated the successfully developing cooperation etween Armenia and Sweden in international organizations and initiatives with human rights agenda, including in the Council of Europe, OSCE, Eastern Partnership.

At the request of Margot Wallström, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the current situation over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Armenia's position and approaces.

