Armenian parliamentary delegation meets with Marshal of Polish Senate in Warsaw

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan on July 3 met with Marshal of the Polish Senate (upper house of the parliament) Stanisław Karczewski, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides highly valued the mutual partnership between the respective committees of the Armenian Parliament and the Polish Senate and the continuation of tradition on holding joint sessions. In this context Ruben Rubinyan reaffirmed the commitment of more active partnership between the parliamentary friendship groups for the benefit of further deepening the ties between the parliaments of the two countries.

The sides highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community in Poland’s public-political life.

The meeting participants also touched upon the Armenia-EU partnership and emphasized the importance of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). In the context of the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership, they highlighted the importance of strengthening the achievements and outlining the works of the next 10th anniversary.

