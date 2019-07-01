Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets Slovakian counterpart in Moscow

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the International Forum ”Development of Parliamentarism” going on in Moscow on July 1-2 the Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Andrej Danko, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming his colleague, the Armenian Speaker of Parliament highlighted the deepening of the bilateral relations with Slovakia based on the friendship between the two peoples, mutual trust, as well as common values. Ararat Mirzoyan underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries; legislators on the international parliamentary different platforms.

In his word the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia underlined the friendly relations existing between the two countries. Slovakia was one of the first countries that had recognized the Armenian Genocide. Andrej Danko expressed confidence that the opening of the Embassy of Slovakia in Yerevan would boost the bilateral relations.

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament thanked the Parliament of Slovakia on the occasion of the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and expressed hope that the Slovak colleagues would also support Armenia in starting the visa liberalization process with the EU.

An agreement was reached for mutual visits to Armenia and Slovakia between the sides.