CBA President participates in annual general meeting of Bank for International Settlements in Basel

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadyan participated in the annual general meeting of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland, the CBA told Armenpress.

During the visit the CBA President had a number of meetings, including with the Presidents of the Central Banks of China, Netherlands and Russia.

At the meetings agreements were reached over the future cooperation.

Presidents and representatives of central banks of over 100 countries participated in the BIS annual meeting.

The Bank for International Settlements is an international financial institution owned by central banks which “fosters international monetary and financial cooperation and serves as a bank for central banks”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan